Newcastle United are reportedly considering negotiations with Palmeiras for the highly regarded 17-year-old Brazilian attacker, Riquelme Filipi.

A Bola states that the Magpies are eyeing a move for the promising forward, who is the latest talent from Palmeiras attracting interest from Premier League and European clubs.

It’s noted that Brazilian rules prevent young players from leaving until they turn 18, a factor well-known to Premier League and Spanish sides. Despite this, clubs like Real Madrid have secured deals for young talents, such as Endrick, with a substantial investment of over €60 million.

Other notable talents like Estevao Willian, aged 16, have also caught the attention of clubs like Manchester United.

Palmeiras seems open to significant bids for their promising youngsters, with Riquelme Filipi, the 17-year-old attacker, now drawing interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are reportedly eager to initiate discussions for his transfer.

Signing a wonder kid, who’s a Brazilian under-17s international, would show just how far Newcastle have come under Eddie Howe and the Saudi Arabian ownership; the global powerhouse clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona etc will all be aware of the best young talents in Brazil.

But if Newcastle could beat these huge clubs to the signature of Filipi, then that’s a massive statement of intent.