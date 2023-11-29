Paul Scholes questions Manchester United’s ‘discipline’ after six-goal thriller

Paul Scholes has asked questions about Manchester United’s discipline after they threw away a 3-1 lead against Galatasaray in Istanbul.

The Red Devils travelled to the Turkish capital knowing that a loss would knock them out of the tournament before reaching the knockout stages.

They started the contest off with purpose as they looked unintimidated by the raucous atmosphere with Alejandro Garnacho drilling a left-footed shot into the roof of the net.

It wasn’t long until Bruno Fernandes doubled his side’s lead with a thunderbolt of a strike from just outside the area.

But Galatasaray hit back almost immediately after Hakim Ziyech’s freekick wrong-footed Andre Onana in goal.

Scott McTominay then put his side ahead after the break but the Turkish giants would not lie down and pulled themselves back, the game in the end finishing 3-3.

Manchester United legend, Scholes, questioned the side’s discipline after letting a two-goal lead slip twice.

‘They started brilliantly and go 2-0 up, and then there’s a lack of discipline,’ Scholes told TNT Sports via the Daily Mail.

‘You’re 2-0 up, you’re 3-1 up, play your positions. Just relax. McTominay’s bombing off everywhere. ‘