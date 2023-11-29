Pochettino’s surprise decision could indicate problems with Chelsea’s striker hunt

Whether he chooses to admit it or not, Mauricio Pochettino will understand that the pressure is already on him at Chelsea.

There has been some progress since he took over at Stamford Bridge but precious little when all is said and done.

Todd Boehly will understand that he can’t just keep hiring and firing indefinitely and, to that end, will surely give the Argentinian the time that he needs to turn things around.

However, there also has to be a cut off point whereby if Pochettino isn’t getting the required results or standard of performances expected, then he has to go.

He will effectively live or die by his decisions, one of which appears to be a little strange and hints at possible issues with Chelsea’s potential new year striker pursuit.

According to The Standard, the Blues are set to reject west London neighbours Fulham’s approach for Armando Broja.

The outlet suggest that the 22-year-old has no desire to leave Stamford Bridge, however, with potential moves for either Ivan Toney or Victor Osimhen in the offing, not only does Broja’s attitude make no sense, but nor does the club’s stance.

It’s clear that Broja isn’t going to get the minutes he desires if a new, high-profile, signing comes in, so there’s no apparent reason for the Blues to turn down Fulham’s offer at this point.