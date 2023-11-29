Real Betis president Angel Haro has confirmed his club are not interested in signing Junior Firpo, despite the Spaniard wanting to leave the club.

According to Infobae, Haro said “The list is short, and I have not seen that name” when speaking about transfer targets and Firpo.

Firpo supposedly wants a move away from Leeds, after a poor few seasons at the club, and Leeds would surely be open to parting ways with him due to his high wages. According to Transfermarkt the Spanish defenders contract expires in June, 2025, therefore Leeds will want to sell him soon to cash in on the 27-year-old.

Firpo has only made two appearances for Leeds this campaign, totalling 106 minutes of football in those two games.

The 27-year-old made 26 appearances in all competitions last season for Leeds, scoring two goals, providing two assists and contributing to two clean sheets.