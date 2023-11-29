Rangers team news vs Aris Limassol

Europa League
Rangers (2nd in Europa League Group C) take on Aris Limassol (4th in Europa League Group C) on Thursday, 30th of November, at the Ibrox Stadium, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time these sides faced, Aris Limassol beat Rangers 2-1. Goals from Alex Moucketou-Moussounda and Shavy Babicka for Aris Limassol, and a goal from Abdallah Sima for Rangers.

Rangers won their last Europa League game, beating Sparta Prague 2-1. Goals from Danilo and Todd Cantwell for Rangers, and a goal from Lukas Haraslin for Sparta Prague.

Aris Limassol lost their last Europa League game, losing 4-1 to Real Betis. Goals from Borja Iglesias, Aitor Ruibal, Marc Roca and Abde Ezzalzouli for Betis, and a goal from Aleksandr Kokorin for Aris Limassol.

How to watch Rangers vs Aris Limassol

  • Date: Thursday, November 30th, 2023
  • Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)
  • TV Network: TNT Sports
  • Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Team News:

Rangers will be without Nico Raskin, Ryan Jack, Leon Balogun, Kieran Wright and Kemar Roofe through injury, as well as Connor Goldson through suspension.

Predicted XI:

Rangers: Butland, Barisic, Balogun, Goldson, Tavernier, Lundstram, Cifuentes, Sima, Lawrence, Cantwell, Danilo.

Aris Limassol: Vana, Caju, Urosevic, Brorsson, Yago, Szoke, Struski, Montnor, Gomis, Mayambela, Babicka.

