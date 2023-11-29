Real Madrid vs Napoli team news

Real Madrid (1st in Champions League Group C) take on Napoli (2nd in Champions League Group C) on Wednesday 29th of November, at the Santiago Bernabeu, at 20:00 PM (GMT).

The last time these two sides faced, Real Madrid beat Napoli 3-2. Goals coming from Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and a Alex Meret own goal for Madrid, and goals from Leo Skiri Ostigard and Piotr Zielinski.

Real Madrid won their last Champions League game, beating Braga 3-0. Goals being scored by Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Napoli drew their last Champions League game, drawing 1-1 with Union Berlin. Goals from Matteo Politano for Napoli and David Datro Fofana for Union Berlin.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Napoli

Date: Wednesday, November 29th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (GMT)

TV Network: BT Sport

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Team News:

Real Madrid will be without Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior, Aurelien Tchouameni, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Thibaut Courtois and Eduardo Camavinga through injury.

Napoli will be without Mario Rui, Mathias Olivera through injury, but Napoli are boosted by the return of Victor Osimhen who could start.

Predicted XI:

Real Madrid: Lunin, Mendy, Nacho, Rudiger, Carvajal, Kroos, Valverde, Diaz, Bellingham, Joselu, Rodrygo.

Napoli: Gollini, Jesus, Natan, Rrahmani, Di Lorenzo, Zielinski, Lobotka, Anguissa, Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen, Politano.