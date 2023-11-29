Aston Villa are a team re-born under Unai Emery, and at present they’re looking very good bets for a Champions League place at the end of the season.

Much will depend on the second half of their campaign which could be affected in a positive or negative way by the signings they make in the January transfer window.

A number of players have been linked with the club previously, so let’s take a look at seven different options.

Dani Ceballos

A player that already has Premier League experience and who can’t buy a start or a piece of the action at Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s stubbornness in not playing Ceballos speaks volumes, and at 27 years of age, the talented midfielder needs to be at a club that appreciates him.

Tammy Abraham

Though he hasn’t managed a single minute of action in 23/24 due to injury, there’s no doubting Abraham’s quality.

Villa fans will know all about it after he played for them in the Championship, and they’ll surely be delighted to see him back, perhaps forging an unstoppable partnership with Ollie Watkins.

Nicolai Vallys

Hardly a household name, however, Villa are apparently not the only team that are taking a look at the 27-year-old Brondby ace.

Whether he’s Premier League ready is up for debate, though his versatility could see Emery take a chance on him.

Kalvin Phillips

The Man City star has to move in January if he wants to secure his place in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Getting cursory minutes here and there is of no use whatsoever, and Villa represent another forward thinking outfit intent on improving their players.

Having an experienced head in midfielder in situ, particularly if Villa lose Douglas Luiz, is a must.

Perfect timing for all parties.

Nico Williams

Nico Williams continues to get the plaudits for some excellent club performances in La Liga, however, it’s going to be difficult to prise him from Athletic Club where it’s believed he’s perfectly content.

Playing alongside his brother, Inaki, is clearly a factor too, so this one’s likely to be a non-starter.

Albert Gudmundsson

Gudmundsson has recently signed a new contract with Genoa, but this is thought to be more to do with the fact that the Serie A side can demand a little extra cash in the transfer market should the player be clear that his next steps lay elsewhere.

The winger has had a stellar 23/24 in the Italian top-flight and could represent a cut-price option for Emery.

Pedro Goncalves

Rated at €32m by transfermarkt, landing one of European football’s most exciting wingers would represent a real coup for Emery.

At just 25 years of age his best is arguably yet to come, and if Villa can get to the head of the queue for his services, his goals and assists might just propel them to the promised land.

He already has five goals and four assists in 17 matches this season, per transfermarkt, evidencing his importance for Sporting.