Tottenham hoping to beat Premier League rivals for 19-year-old Championship ace

With the January transfer window just a few weeks away now, each club will likely be mapping out their next moves in the hope that it propels them towards the top end of the table by the business end of the campaign.

Ange Postecoglou’s brilliant Tottenham side have been wonderful to watch throughout 2023/24, though injuries have stunted their progress of late.

If a boost is needed, then the winter window is coming just at the right time for the north Londoners, as long as they can keep a couple of their Premier League rivals at arms length.

Adam Wharton has been linked with Premier League clubs

According to 90Min, both Man United and Liverpool will battle the Lilywhites for the signature of Blackburn’s talented 19-year-old, Adam Wharton.

Newcastle, Everton and Brighton are also credited with an interest so the north Londoners could have a real fight on their hands to land the player.

As Breaking The Lines note, Wharton is a silky player and comfortable using both feet. The type of description that was often applied to all-time Spurs great, Glenn Hoddle.

Like Hoddle, Wharton has already represented his country at youth level, and if his star continues to rise in the Championship or beyond, it might not be too long before he becomes a household name.

