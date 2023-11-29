Tottenham Hotspur could end up shelving their interest in signing Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly as he struggles with another injury problem.

Lloyd Kelly may slip out of Tottenham Hotspur’s January transfer plans after suffering a hamstring injury with Bournemouth. That is according to The Telegraph as they claim that Kelly’s injury problems are now likely to put Tottenham off a January deal.

Tottenham are likely to dip into the market for a new centre back in January with Ange Postecoglou needing more depth.

Micky van de Ven is injured and Tottenham really need to add another natural left-footed centre back who can offer cover and competition for the Dutchman.

Lloyd Kelly appeared to be a prime target for Tottenham ahead of the January transfer window. Homegrown, left-footed, experienced in the Premier League, out of contract at the end of the season and he knows Tottenham coach Matt Wells from their time together at Bournemouth.

Wells takes a key role in coaching Tottenham’s defenders, so he would surely have loved to reunite with Kelly.

Reports earlier this month suggested that Tottenham were expected to make a January move for the former Bristol City man. However, Kelly picked up a hamstring injury in Bournemouth’s win at Sheffield United over the weekend.

The Telegraph now suggest that Kelly’s latest injury problem – having already spent time on the sidelines earlier this season – could put Tottenham off.