This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Jeremie Frimpong has a tempting release clause and Arsenal are among the clubs interested

There have been plenty of stories about Jeremie Frimpong and a £34m release clause in his contract. I can confirm that there is a clause, and he’s certainly a player who is greatly admired around Europe after some fantastic performances this season. Bayer Leverkusen as a whole have been great to watch under Xabi Alonso, and Frimpong is one of the team’s most important players with some superb displays at right-back.

Frimpong has been scouted by Arsenal and Bayern Munich in recent times, as well as by Barcelona before they instead signed Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City in the summer.

I think in June a move is likely for Frimpong, and he surely won’t be short of suitors as many clubs have been tracking him for some time. We’ll have to wait and see how this develops because there won’t be anything happening now, but he certainly looks like one to watch for the summer.

Could Thiago Alcantara leave Liverpool for a return to Barcelona?

I’ve had some fans asking me about stories involving Thiago Alcantara and a surprise potential return to Barcelona this January. Of course we know that Barca are now short in midfield after the lengthy injury to Gavi, but it’s too early to know if they’re going to replace him, or who they could target.

With Thiago, I’m not aware of concrete talks with Barca so far. As I previously reported, Barca’s priority is to register Vitor Roque before deciding on the midfielder situation. For now there are no changes, and no concrete developments on how to act with replacing Gavi.

It’s also worth remembering that Thiago said no to Saudi clubs in July as he wanted to stay at Liverpool. As far as I’m aware there has been no change to his situation since then.

Staying with Barcelona, there have been reports about the club prioritising contract talks with Frenkie de Jong, but my understanding is that this is not going to happen now. Barca won’t sign any contract extensions in 2023, all talks will take place in 2024, including De Jong, who is for sure a key player for Barca’s plans. Of course there was past interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, but there is nothing to say at this stage as Frenkie has always been clear: he wants to play for Barca.

Gabriel Moscardo latest amid links with Chelsea and PSG

If you’ve been following my reporting in recent months you’ll be aware of the highly talented Gabriel Moscardo at Corinthians. As I told you back in August, Chelsea had a verbal proposal rejected for the midfielder, but now in the last 24 hours we’ve had reports from Brazil that an agreement is done between Chelsea and Corinthians on a €25m package.

I’m here to say now that, according to my information, there is no agreement between Chelsea and Corinthians on Moscardo – it is not a done deal. Moscardo is a player Chelsea appreciate, but it is not correct to say that it is a done deal at this stage.

Still, this will be one to watch for sure as Moscardo is expected to become a record sale for Corinthians this January. The expectation is for him to move, but although Chelsea like the player and tried to sign him before, my understanding is that this is not a done deal as things stand.

One thing we can say now is that PSG will open talks to sign Gabriel Moscardo – they will speak to both Corinthians and the player’s agents. There are no further details yet, so let’s see what happens, the race is still open even if it currently looks like Chelsea are not going to bid for him. Personally, I really like Moscardo, he’s very talented and I can see why he’s already been linked with so many top European teams; any club signing him will be doing a smart piece of business.

Manchester United informed on Timo Werner’s situation

Timo Werner looks like a player to watch this January. He’s not happy at RB Leipzig and he’s prepared to make a transfer in January, because he had completely different expectations about his move to Leipzig. He’s not playing, he’s not happy with the game time or the general situation, and that’s why he’s considering a move.

Sky Sports Germany have linked Werner with Manchester United, and from what I’m told United are keeping an eye on opportunities in the January window, and Werner is one of the names they’re keeping informed on. Still, before deciding on this player or that, they are still waiting for the completion of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s acquisition of a 25% stake in the club.

We know that Sir Jim will come in and sporting control will then be crucial to see who is the new director at Man United, and who they will try to sign this January. This will become clearer soon and that’s why the situation now is a little slow, but in general Werner looks like one to watch for January and Man United know that very well as they keep informed on his situation.

In other news…

Marc Guehi – Although Guehi has been linked with Chelsea, I personally have no updates on his situation yet. He’s always been in the rumours in the last year or so but there was never a concrete negotiation, and it’s the same now. Top clubs like Chelsea following him is normal, but at this stage it’s nothing more concrete than that.

Serhou Guirassy – Stuttgart are worried about the situation with Serhou Guirassy and his cheap release clause, but for now there is still no consistent update. Many clubs are discussing his name internally before entering into concrete talks, and for sure €17.5m is a bargain, but it’s too early to mention who’s really going to sign him.

Hugo Ekitike – Although Hugo Ekitike is expected to leave PSG this January, there are no talks scheduled with Newcastle as things stand. There is interest from England and Germany, but my information is that Newcastle have different priorities, even if they had a past interest in the player.

Donyell Malen – As I reported earlier in the week, Donyell Malen has just changed agents, but he’s an important player for Borussia Dortmund so I don’t think this means a move of any kind is imminent. There is nothing concrete happening now, but Malen could perhaps be one to watch in the summer.