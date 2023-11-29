Video: Bruno Fernandes doubles United’s lead with lovely long range strike

Bruno Fernandes has given Manchester United a 2-0 lead against Galatasaray, after a beautiful long range strike.

Luke Shaw performs a lovely flick round the corner into Fernandes to find him in space, and the Portuguese man does the rest himself, driving into space before smashing it into the top left corner from range.

That is his second goal in the Champions League this season, along with his three Premier League goals and four assists (three in the Premier League, one in the Champions League).

