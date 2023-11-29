Video: Darren Bent says West Ham striker would be “perfect” for Newcastle

TalkSPORT pundit, Darren Bent, believes that there are a few positions where Newcastle United need to strengthen if they want to go on and win silverware in the near future.

The Magpies can consider themselves very unlucky to have not come away with all three points from their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain, though the performance shouldn’t have any bearing on where Eddie Howe might consider making a tweak or two.

Bent clearly believes that there’s an upgrade to be had on Miguel Almiron, and both Crystal Palace ace, Michael Olise, and West Ham front man, Jarrod Bowen, were described as “perfect” be Bent.

Neither are likely to move at anytime soon, however, owing to the fact that they’ve just signed long-term deals with their respective clubs.

? “I think there’s a few positions they could be better at. GK, LB & RW…” ? “Olise & Bowen, they’d be perfect.” Darren Bent lists what positions #NUFC need to improve on in the transfer window. pic.twitter.com/oY5tEzQba8 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 28, 2023

Pictures from talkSPORT