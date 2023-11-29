Video: Garnacho opens scoring for Manchester United to give them 1-0 lead

Alejandro Garnacho has opened the scoring for Manchester United against Galatasaray giving them an early 1-0 lead.

Some lovely link up in the 18-yard box from United, as they shift the ball from right to left, with Bruno Fernandes finding Garnacho in acres of space, for him to smash it home.

Not quite as good as his brilliant goal against Everton at the weekend, but Garnacho makes it two in two for him, and more importantly gives his side the lead.

