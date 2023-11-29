VIDEO: Jenas is all of us last night when referee gave the penalty for PSG

Jermaine Jenas in shock as 97th minute penalty is awarded to PSG, giving them the chance to equalise against Newcastle.

Jenas can be seen in the video saying “no way” and waving his arms in disbelief as the referee and VAR awarded a penalty to PSG in the final minutes of the game.

This equaliser could be the difference between Newcastle staying in the competition and being knock out, as they now rely on Dortmund getting a result against PSG to have a chance of progressing in the competition.

Newcastle take on AC Milan in the final gameweek of the Champions League group stages, playing on December 13th.

