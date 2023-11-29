Video: Jorginho gets on the scoresheet for Arsenal vs RC Lens to make it 6-0

Arsenal have hammered RC Lens 6-0 in their Champions League clash at the Emirates Stadium which confirms top spot in their group.

The Gunners took the lead after 13 minutes through Kai Havertz before Jesus, Saka, and Martinelli scored three all within the space of six minutes.

Martin Odegaard would add a fifth just before halftime and only the one would follow in the second 45.

Jorginho would add that from the penalty spot in the 86th minute, which topped off a wonderful night for Mikel Arteta’s men.

