Video: Joselu seals the deal for Real Madrid against Napoli in six-goal thriller

It seemed like it wasn’t going to be Joselu’s night, having missed multiple chances, but he eventually took one to cap off a great night of football at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After coming on for Dani Ceballos in the 56th minute, Joselu squandered multiple opportunities to score in the second half, registering nine shots. Eventually, in the 94th minute, Joselu got his name on the scoresheet after latching onto a wonderful Jude Bellingham pass – serving it on a plate for the Spanish international.

??| GOAL: Brilliant pass from Bellingham and Joselu scores to make it four! Real Madrid 4-2 Napoli pic.twitter.com/skVJfp97JV — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 29, 2023

This result guarantees Real Madrid first place in the group and they can now afford to rest their key players in their final group fixture against Union Berlin, if they wish.