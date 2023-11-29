Video: Jude Bellingham nods Real Madrid in front against Napoli

Champions League
Posted by

An excellent first half of football at the Santiago Bernabeu has seen three goals in the opening 22 minutes.

After Giovanni Simeone opened the scoring for the visitors, Rodrygo stunned Napoli with a goal right out of the top drawer. But the hosts have another goal threat in Bellingham, who ghosted in behind the Italian team’s defence, got onto David Alaba’s delicious cross and guided his header past the goalkeeper.

What a superstar the Englishman is, taking everything in his stride in his debut season for Los Blancos.

More Stories Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.