Video: Jude Bellingham nods Real Madrid in front against Napoli

An excellent first half of football at the Santiago Bernabeu has seen three goals in the opening 22 minutes.

After Giovanni Simeone opened the scoring for the visitors, Rodrygo stunned Napoli with a goal right out of the top drawer. But the hosts have another goal threat in Bellingham, who ghosted in behind the Italian team’s defence, got onto David Alaba’s delicious cross and guided his header past the goalkeeper.

??| GOAL: Bellingham scores for Madrid Real Madrid 2-1 Napoli pic.twitter.com/xEbpUwczgY — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 29, 2023

What a superstar the Englishman is, taking everything in his stride in his debut season for Los Blancos.