Video: Jurgen Klopp gives update on Liverpool duo injury situation

Jurgen Klopp has given updates on the injuries to Alisson and Diogo Jota ahead of their game Thursday night against LASK in the Europa League.

Klopp started by ruling both players out for their game against LASK on Thursday night, but said Alisson’s injury is ” a bit lesser” of an injury compared to Jota.

He then said Jota will take a little bit longer, but they do not know exactly how long. Both players look set to be sidelined for at least a few weeks.

This will give back up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher a chance between the sticks, and see increased minutes for some Liverpool forwards such as Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliot.