Video: Kai Havertz scores again as Arsenal take lead in Champions League clash

Kai Havertz has got on the scoresheet again for Arsenal as the German star has given the Gunners the lead in their Champions League clash with RC Lens.

The 24-year-old scored a late winner against Brentford at the weekend to give Arsenal a potential huge three points and the German has now got on the scoresheet again.

Arteta decided to play Havertz in midfield for Wednesday night’s match against Lens and he has given the Gunners the lead after 13 minutes as he pounced on a loose ball.

KAI HAVERTZ SCORES AGAIN! ? The German appears to have found his feet, bagging his second in as many games to put Arsenal one up against Lens ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/w4ZFcry61J — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 29, 2023