Video: Martin Odegaard puts cherry on incredible five-goal half for Arsenal

Arsenal go into the halftime break at the Emirates Stadium 5-0 up in their Champions League clash with RC Lens. 

The Gunners are looking to cement the top spot in their group and took the lead in the match after 13 minutes through Kai Havertz.

Eight minutes later, Gabriel Jesus would add a second, before Saka and Martinelli would score three and four all within the space of six minutes.

The Gunners could have stopped there and then, but after a small bit of pressure from Lens, the Premier League side made it five through a brilliant Martin Odegaard volley in added time.

