Video: McTominay restores United’s two goal lead with sliding finish

Midfielder Scott McTominay has scored to restore Manchester United’s two goal lead, putting them 3-1 up against Galatasaray.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka finds himself on the overlap down the right flank in acres of space, putting a nice ball across the box for McTominay to attack, sliding in to finish.

That is McTominay’s fourth goal of the season for Manchester United, and his first in the Champions League.