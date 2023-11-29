Video: McTominay restores United’s two goal lead with sliding finish

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Midfielder Scott McTominay has scored to restore Manchester United’s two goal lead, putting them 3-1 up against Galatasaray.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka finds himself on the overlap down the right flank in acres of space, putting a nice ball across the box for McTominay to attack, sliding in to finish.

That is McTominay’s fourth goal of the season for Manchester United, and his first in the Champions League.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal confirmed lineup against Lens:
Man Utd target desperate to leave, Arsenal eye star with bargain clause + could LFC man leave for Barcelona?
Man United monitoring Bundesliga forward with four goals this season
More Stories Scott McTominay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.