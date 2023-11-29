Video: Rodrygo fires one into the top corner to draw Real Madrid level

Champions League
It was Napoli who broke the deadlock at the Santiago Bernabeu thanks to a well worked team goal capped off by Giovanni Simeone.

But the magnificent Brazilian answered back with an absolute banger, creating an angle to fire the ball into the top right corner past the helpless Napoli goalkeeper.

The goal marks Rodrygo’s third Champions League goal of the campaign and currently widens the gap between them and second place to five points.

