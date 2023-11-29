Video: Sergio Ramos scores the Champions League 10,000th goal

Sergio Ramos has scored for Sevilla, giving them a 1-0 lead against PSV, and scoring the 10,000th goal of the Champions League.
Ramos got on the end of a lovely freekick delivery from Ivan Rakitic, to give his side the lead, and score the 10,000th goal of the competition.
The 37-year-old has made nine appearances for Sevilla this season in all competitions, scoring his first goal of the season tonight against PSV.
?GOAL | Sevilla 1-0 PSV | Sergio Ramos
