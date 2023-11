Hakim Ziyech has scored his second of the game to keep his side in it, making it 3-2 in the 62nd minute.

Ziyech whips in another free kick, which ends up going straight at Andre Onana who fumbles the ball into his own net.

This will go down as a Ziyech goal, but it is a terrible mistake from the United shot stopper, and the game is back on now.