Video: Ziyech snaps back for Galatasaray with driven free kick

Ziyech has pulled one back for his side, making it 2-1, scoring from a driven free kick which went straight between the wall, and down the centre of Onana’s goal.

The 30-year-old has made nine appearances in all completions for Galatasaray this season, this game being his 10th, and this is his second goal since joining the club, his other coming in the Super Lig against Basaksehir.