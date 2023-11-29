West Ham eye 43-year-old Premier League boss as Moyes replacement

David Moyes not getting his contract renewed at West Ham seems to be just about the worst kept secret in football.

The Scot’s current deal finishes at the end of the current campaign, and the Hammers don’t appear to be making any moves to extend it, thus suggesting that they’ll allow matters to reach a natural conclusion before going in a different direction.

Regardless of how this season ends up, Moyes can look back on his time at the London Stadium with pride.

Often ridiculed after his stints at Man United, Sunderland and Real Sociedad, one of the Premier League’s elder statesmen has repaired his battered image by getting the east Londoners into Europe for three seasons in a row, as well as masterminding their epic Europa Conference League title victory last season.

Though his style of football wasn’t always appreciated by the Hammers faithful, his record will stand the test of time regardless.

In the grand scheme of things, surely any manager would prefer to be remembered for title wins and European qualification rather than a style of football.

Another who has been lauded for the way his teams play is Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper.

The 43-year-old has overseen a tumultuous time for Forest, though the Midlands-based side have gone off the boil of late.

TalkSPORT have suggested that he’s a contender to take over from Moyes, and though the style of football might be more to the liking of the supporters, Cooper’s appointment would be an underwhelming one.