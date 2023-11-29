West Ham team news vs Backa Topola

Backa Topola (4th in Europa League Group A) take on West Ham (1st in Europa League Group A) on Thursday, 30th of November, at the FK TSC Stadium, at 17:45 PM (BST).

The last time these sides faced, West Ham beat Backa Topola 3-1. Goals from Mohammed Kudus (x2) and Tomas Soucek for the Hammers, and a goal from Petar Stanic for Backa Topola.

Backa Topola lost their last Europa League game, losing 5-0 to SC Freiburg. Goals from Merlin Rohl, Maximilian Eggestein, Noah Weibhaupt, Junior Adamu and Ritsu Doan securing the victory for Freiburg.

West Ham won their last Europa League game, beating Olympiacos 1-0. The only goal of the game being scored by Lucas Paqueta in the 73rd minute.

How to watch Backa Topola vs West Ham

Date: Thursday, November 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: FK TSC Stadium

Team News:

West Ham will be without Michail Antonio for their game against Backa Topola due to injury, and Jarrod Bowen will undergo further fitness testing to determine his fitness for Thursday’s game.

Predicted XI:

Backa Topola: Ilic, Petrovic, Antonic, Stojic, Dordevic, Vlalukin, Djakovac, Vulic, Kuveljic, Milovanovic, Jovanovic.

West Ham: Fabianski, Emerson, Aguerd, Mavropanos, Coufal, Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Benrahma, Paqueta, Kudus, Ings.