Manchester United are reportedly in very advanced talks to sign Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, according to Romanian publication ProSport.

The Red Devils, looking to strengthen their squad in January after a challenging season, are prepared to make a significant financial effort for the 21-year-old, who has drawn comparisons to Nemanja Vidic.

Erik ten Hag’s side is said to be in advanced negotiations, and Genoa is expected to hold out for Dragusin’s €30 million release clause. United had earlier been linked with other defenders like Kim Min-jae, Benjamin Pavard, and Jean-Clair Todibo during the previous summer transfer window.

Dragusin, known for his play from the left center-back role and aerial prowess, could address United’s issues in that position this season. The potential €30 million acquisition is seen as a positive move for United, providing a solution to their defensive challenges.

The 21-year-old has helped Genoa keep three clean sheets this term, along with registering an assist and getting a goal to his name.

With Man United’s defensive struggles this campaign, it’s no surprise they’re actively scouting possible signings for this upcoming transfer window – especially with ten Hag refusing to trust Raphael Varane. Meanwhile Jonny Evans and Lisandro Martinez is recovering from their respective injuries.

