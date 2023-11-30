Andre Onana set to make a stunning decision over his Man United career

Andre Onana is reportedly considering rejecting a call-up to AFCON to salvage his struggling Manchester United career.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper, who has faced challenges since his £47 million move from Inter Milan, has experienced high-profile errors in his early appearances for the Red Devils.

Following a less than convincing performance in Manchester United’s 3-3 draw with Galatasaray, Onana is reportedly concerned about his position as the club’s number one, especially with fellow summer signing Altay Bayindir as competition.

To address the uncertainty surrounding his career, Onana may opt to withdraw from AFCON, according to The Sun, a decision seen as a drastic move to secure his place at Old Trafford.

It’s been a disastrous start to Onana’s Man United career having conceded 30 goals in all competitions thus far. Much of the talk in the summer was of the goalkeeper position after ten Hag chose not to renew David De Gea’s contract. But so far, this decision to replace De Gea with the Cameroonian shot-stopper has massively backfired.

The pressure is cranking up even further after making errors leading to goals in United’s 3-3 draw on Wednesday night.

It will be interesting to see if Erik ten Hag chooses to stick with him in goal for the game at the weekend against Newcastle; perhaps being dropped could help mentally reset Onana.