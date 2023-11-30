Chelsea’s wonderkid set to visit the club during Christmas period

Chelsea’s future prospect Kendry Paez has moved a step closer to joining the club after his visa for the move to the UK was accepted.

At just 16 years old, Paez won’t officially join Chelsea until the summer of 2025. However, in the meantime, he is expected to visit Cobham, train with the team, and meet some of his future teammates.

Independiente del Valle’s sporting director, Roberto Arroyo, provided insight into Paez’s current status via an interview with Mach Deportes.

“We just had Kendry Paez’s visa accepted, and now we have to wait for Chelsea FC’s planning for him to travel.”

As a regular first-team player for Independiente, Paez is likely to complete the remaining weeks of the season in Ecuador’s top flight before making the move. While the exact timing remains uncertain, Paez is set to get a glimpse of his promising future at Chelsea during the Christmas period.

The centre-midfielder has enjoyed a good campaign for Independiente del Valle thus far, featuring 21 times, scoring four goals and making one assist.

The buzz around Paez is incredible considering he won’t even be able to wear the Chelsea shirt until 2025. But in that time he’ll develop even further, and the wait will almost certainly be worth it.