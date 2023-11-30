“Leave the game alone!” Sean Dyche’s new rant following proposals of sin-bin

Everton boss Sean Dyche has urged football decision-makers to “leave the game alone” in response to plans to trial 10-minute sin-bins for cynical fouls and dissent.

Dyche also called for streamlining the VAR process by eliminating the pitchside monitor, emphasising the “mayhem” caused by VAR, particularly after Everton’s 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United.

But the latest idea to introduce sin-bins to football has triggered the outspoken manager into responding to the rumours:

“I don’t think it is needed. I don’t know why they don’t leave the game alone at times, I don’t think it is needed. I don’t think it is wanted, personally, but fans might have a different view.”

Sin-bins have been trialled at grassroots level since 2019 and IFAB have said it will “identify which levels are best to test”.

The Premier League is under the microscope at the minute with all the errors being made by on-pitch officials and VAR officials. They’re coming up with new ways and ideas on how to police the game, when in reality, the things currently in place aren’t working.

Before sin-bins or anything similar gets introduced, Howard Webb and the PGMOL need to iron out the wrinkles surrounding how VAR operates, because fans are not happy with the way the Premier League is going in general.