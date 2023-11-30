Joe Cole expresses sympathy for West Ham player after David Moyes’ decision

Joe Cole has expressed sympathy for Danny Ings after the striker was left out of West Ham United’s starting lineup by manager David Moyes.

Ings, who joined the club from Aston Villa last January, found himself on the bench in the Europa League match against Backa Topola in Serbia, with 19-year-old Divin Mubama chosen to start instead.

Cole acknowledged that things haven’t worked out as expected for Ings since his arrival at West Ham, and many fans initially welcomed his signing due to his proven goal-scoring record in the Premier League.

“It’s not quite worked out for Danny Ings,” Joe Cole said. “He’s a top player, he’s still got goals in him. But the way David Moyes likes to play [doesn’t suit him]. One thing I will say with Danny Ings: if he was playing up front with Antonio that’s when you’d get the best out of him,” he said live on TNT Sport.

Ings is now 31 and his desires to play first-team football are unknown. If he is still hungry to start in the Premier League then he could possibly leave the club in January.

Teams down near the bottom of the table would do well to sign a Premier League goalscoring veteran like Ings.