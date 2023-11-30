Mohamed Salah moves one step closer to monumental Liverpool milestone

Liverpool secured a convincing 4-0 victory against Austrian side LASK, guaranteeing their advancement to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Following a challenging performance and defeat in Toulouse in their previous European match, Klopp urged his team to make this a ‘special night’ and successfully qualify for the latter stages of the competition, a challenge they met with flying colours.

In various aspects, it was an ideal night for Klopp and his team. Each of the starting front three scored, delivering confident performances overall. Key players spent much of the night on the bench, clad in a puffer jacket, hat, and snood.

The match provided additional playing time for fringe players and young talents. Luis Diaz stood out, opening the scoring and contributing to a series of bright moments for Liverpool, followed by goals from Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah. Salah’s penalty sees him move to 199 goals for the club.

This victory ensures Liverpool’s top position in Group E, heading to Union Saint-Gilloise in Brussels with no stakes on the line.

This holds significance for Klopp, as Liverpool commenced a packed schedule with eight games in 23 days, starting on Sunday with Fulham’s visit.

Young players Luke Chambers and Conor Bradley gained playing time off the bench and are anticipated to contribute once again in the upcoming trip to Belgium.

Keeping everybody healthy and match sharp is now going to be crucial over the festive period if Liverpool are determined to battle on all fronts. One thing is for sure, they’re firmly putting themselves in a good position for silverware this season.