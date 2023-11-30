Journalist reveals Tottenham “closest” to signing in-demand striker

While Santiago Gimenez has drawn interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, The Athletic’s David Ornstein doesn’t foresee the Feyenoord striker making a move to the Premier League in January.

Convincing a club to let go of their key striker mid-season poses significant challenges, especially when Feyenoord are focused on defending their Eredivisie title, facing competition from AZ Alkmaar and an undefeated PSV Eindhoven.

With European ambitions, even if Fulham or Tottenham Hotspur intensify their pursuit of Santiago Gimenez in the coming weeks, reliable reporter David Ornstein doesn’t anticipate the Feyenoord striker joining the Premier League before June, “at the earliest.”

Fulham, as reported in Mexico, considers Gimenez a potential replacement for the departed Aleksandr Mitrovic. However, Tottenham Hotspur seems to be the “closest” among any Premier League side at present.

“Gimenez definitely feels like one we need to keep a close eye on generally,” Ornstein tells The Athletic. “But he is not someone I’ve heard as a serious candidate for English teams in the January window.”

The Mexican forward has scored a remarkable 16 goals in 13 Eredivisie games this season, while he’s also registered two goals in three starts in the Champions League. The 22-year-old is one of the hottest young strikers in Europe currently.