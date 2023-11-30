Arsenal are reportedly in talks with defender Ben White for a new contract, and discussions are progressing well, sparking optimism that a deal will be reached, per The Standard.

White, who joined Arsenal from Brighton in the summer of 2021 for £50 million, has impressed with his performances for the club.

Despite his current contract running until 2026, Arsenal has begun talks with 26-year-old Ben White to potentially extend his deal, recognising and rewarding his notable performances.

The club has been proactive in securing new contracts for key players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and William Saliba in the past year.

Initially signed as a center-back from Brighton, Ben White has showcased his versatility when Mikel Arteta deployed him at right-back last season, a move prompted by William Saliba’s return from a three-year loan spell. White has excelled in this new role for Arsenal.

The 26-year-old has developed a strong partnership with Saka down Arsenal’s right-hand side, and they’ll want to keep that duo together for years to come.

White has been a big reason why Arsenal have conceded the least goals in the Premier League this campaign, incidentally helping them keep six clean sheets thus far – the most out of any other team in the division.