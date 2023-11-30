25-year-old Man United player’s patience over transfer may pay off in a big way

After encountering obstacles in negotiations for various goalkeepers, including Odysseas Vlachodimos, Zion Suzuki, Justin Bijlow, and Matheus, Manchester United eventually secured Altay Bayindir during the summer of 2023.

According to Sefa Seyrek, Bayindir’s agent, this signing followed two prior attempts by Manchester United to bring the Turkish goalkeeper to the Premier League. The deal involved triggering his £4.3 million release clause.

“Manchester United contacted me before the European Championships (held in 2021) They expressed their interest. I conveyed this interest directly to Altay,” Seyrek told Sport Digitale, translated by Sporx.

Altay Bayindir’s patience proved worthwhile as Manchester United secured the highly-rated goalkeeper on their third attempt a few weeks before the September transfer window closed.

Despite his patience, Bayindir is yet to make his debut at Old Trafford, with Andre Onana currently established as Erik ten Hag’s first-choice goalkeeper. But with the Cameroonian’s current form, Bayindir could be called upon sooner than he expected.

Onana is reportedly concerned about his Man United future to the point where he is considering opting out of playing for Cameroon in the upcoming AFCON in January, in order to try and save his career with the club.

You get the feeling that Onana is one more bad moment away from being dropped.