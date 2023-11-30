Fulham are reportedly now at an advanced stage in their pursuit of the transfer of Fluminense midfielder Andre, hoping for no late setbacks in the deal.

Fabrizio Romano has previously told CaughtOffside about Liverpool’s admiration for the talented young Brazilian, but it now seems the Reds could be about to miss out on this potential signing to one of their Premier League rivals.

According to a report from Team Talk, Fulham are now well progressed in their bid to bring Andre to Craven Cottage, and it could be that his signing will help them a lot as the future of Joao Palhinha continues to look a little uncertain.

Palhinha was a top target for Bayern in the summer and it’s long been expected that they’d try again for the Portugal international, and Andre could be ideal as a long-term replacement.

Still, this could be a blow for Liverpool, who lost a lot of midfielders in the summer, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both moving to Saudi Arabia, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita left on free transfers.

LFC responded by signing Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, so they might not feel they need another signing in that area of the pitch, even if they do admire Andre.