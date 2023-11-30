Arsenal given encouragement to land top January target

With a month to go until the transfer window opens for business Arsenal will be one of many clubs looking to land their main January targets in the hope that they can help push the team on to ever greater heights and, potentially, silverware.

Mikel Arteta’s squad are well placed at this stage to make a concerted effort in the second half of the campaign, and we can be assured that the Spaniard will be laser focused in his efforts to ensure that the Gunners can go one better than last season.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Aston Villa consider Arsenal-linked Douglas Luiz a "very expensive midfielder" ?@FabrizioRomano spoke to @JacobsBen on #AFC interest in Luiz and why it reminds him of the Moises Caicedo saga… Full episode of the Debrief here: https://t.co/k2IuadDCiZ pic.twitter.com/ppqoP1Msq7 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 27, 2023

As CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano noted on The Debrief podcast, Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz remains Arsenal’s top target for the winter window.

Although the transfer expert goes on to suggest that any deal will be difficult, TeamTalk have exclusively revealed that Aston Villa have identified Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed as a potential replacement.

That would indicate that however much Unai Emery and his staff want the excellent Brazilian midfielder to stay, there’s a chance that he might already have been seduced by the overtures from the Emirates Stadium.

It’s sure to be an interesting few weeks, and ultimately any potential switch is likely to rest on the will of the player.

Arsenal have shown with their recent transfer business that they’ll pay the going rate – even if that’s over £100m – if they believe they’re still getting value for money.