Arsenal on alert as Milan come calling for international class ace

Mikel Arteta has to be delighted with the way in which his Arsenal side have begun their 2023/24 campaign.

After the abject disappointment of the way in which they lost the title last season, eventually being well beaten into second place by Man City, it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see confidence knocked to such an extent that title hopes this season would’ve been nothing more than a pipe dream.

All credit should therefore go to Arteta and his backroom team.

With a third of the season gone, the Gunners sit proudly atop the Premier League, albeit things are a little tight between them and fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Currently, only four points is separating the top five teams.

Clearly, it’s going to be another epic fight to the very end to see which club is made of the right stuff and can get over the line despite the most intense competition.

One Arsenal player who is unlikely to care is Polish international, Jakub Kiwior.

The 23-year-old has played only 413 minutes this season in all competitions according to WhoScored, and as Calciomercato report, AC Milan appear keen to take advantage of the situation.

The report suggests that the Italian giants will try and tempt Arsenal into letting him leave on loan in January with a view to further discussions down the line.