Bentancur’s injury offers surprise reprieve for Tottenham duo

One man’s misfortune is another’s stroke of luck, and that definitely appears to be the case for a trio of Tottenham Hotspur players.

The Lilywhites have been unlucky in the sense that injuries to key players have dented their excellent start to the campaign, however, once Spurs begin to resemble their first choice XI once more, it’s entirely possible that they’ll continue their great work under Ange Postecoglou.

Rodrigo Bentancur was the latest to fall victim to the injury curse this season, and the knock he sustained during the recent game against Aston Villa will ensure that he won’t be back out on the pitch until next February.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), that means a likely reprieve for both Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp.

The outlet suggest that the north Londoners are unlikely to entertain any bids for the pair in January, and that’s despite the fact that Hojbjerg in particular has barely got a look in under the Australian.

Indeed, WhoScored report that he has only played 556 minutes in all competitions since Postecoglou took charge at White Hart Lane.

As so often happens in football pride needs to be swallowed to a certain extent, because the job still needs to be done.

If nothing else for Hojbjerg and Skipp, it’ll put them in the shop window for next summer, which is no bad thing if one or both believe their future is elsewhere in any event.