Can the Premier League strip Manchester City of silverware following FFP charges?

Manchester City are facing 115 charges of financial breaches.

The Citizens, who witnessed Everton be deducted 10 points last week for continued failure to remain within the league’s allowed profit and loss margins, have now agreed a trial date, reported to be around Autumn next year, for the charges brought against them earlier this year.

The treble-winners have been charged with 115 counts of Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches over nine years between the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign, and many fans have been wondering what that could mean for their silverware haul.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United all came second in the Premier League title race during that time but according to finance expert Kieran Maguire, it will be “difficult” for rival clubs to prove they unfairly missed out on the English title.

“It will be difficult for another club to say that they lost a title or lost probably more in access to the Champions League,” he said.

A team in England’s footballing pyramid has yet to be stripped of their titles, however, Swindon Town, who were charged with, and later pleaded guilty to, 35 cases of illegal payments over four years were stopped from winning promotion.

Everton’s recent points deduction is also a first in Premier League history.