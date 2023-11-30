Chelsea dealt blow as father of Napoli star says which club son ‘dreams’ of playing for

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s dream is to one day play for Real Madrid.

That’s according to the player’s father who, during a recent interview, has revealed his son is a big Los Blancos fan.

Although reported to be in talks with Napoli over a new contract, Kvaratskhelia, 22, who played against Madrid during a 4-2 group defeat on Wednesday night, has been heavily linked with a multi-million-pound transfer to Chelsea.

The Blues, who are continually looking to acquire some of the sports’ best and most exciting talent, are believed to have had the 22-year-old on their radar for quite some time — and actively scouting him, the club clearly feel he is a player capable of playing in the notoriously fast-paced and physical Premier League.

The Blues may never have the chance to sign the Georgian though. With attacking partner Victor Osimhen, a player also linked with Mauricio Pochettino’s side, expected to be the only big name allowed to leave Naples in the coming windows, Kvaratskhelia may be wise to bide his time.

By his father’s own admission, it seems likely Kvaratskhelia would only push to leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium if Real Madrid entered the equation.

“Khvicha always dreamed and still dreams of playing for Real Madrid. I am sure about it,” the player’s father told Geo Team, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“For Khvicha, playing vs Real Madrid was special. In my family, everyone is a Real Madrid supporter, except me.”

Since making his debut for Napoli 18 months ago, the 22-year-old winger, who has three-and-a-half-years left on his current deal, has scored 18 goals and registered 22 assists in 60 games in all competitions.