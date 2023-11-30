Chelsea set to recall on loan striker following frustrations over playing time

Chelsea are preparing to recall Andrey Santos from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claims the Blues are frustrated with the Brazilian’s lack of game time and are now set to terminate his loan spell in January.

Despite agreeing to join Chelsea from Vasco da Gama 12 months ago, Santos, 19, who remained in South America until the summer, has yet to make his debut for the club.

Immediately sent out on loan to Steve Cooper’s Tricky Trees, Santos was expected to play an important role in the club’s fight to avoid relegation. That hasn’t been the case though — the 19-year-old has played just seven minutes in the Premier League and now looks to be heading back to his parent club.

Unlikely to be thrust straight into Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team plans, the future remains relatively uncertain for Santos.

Although the Blues are in talks with Ligue 1 side Strasbourg over a possible temporary winter switch, the teenager’s situation has been complicated even further by sporting rules which mean only seven players at any one time can be out on loan overseas.

Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Angelo, Gabriel Slonina, David Datro Fofana and Diego Moreira are all currently taking up those seven available spaces, which suggests one of those deals would need to be cancelled in order to allow Santos to move to France.