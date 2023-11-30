Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals Chelsea’s plan after they recall youngster from loan

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea’s plan at the moment is to loan Andrey Santos out again once they recall him from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his column in the Daily Briefing, Romano made it clear that Chelsea are not happy with Santos’ lack of playing time since he moved to Forest on loan in the summer.

The highly-rated young Brazilian has not played for Steve Cooper’s side, with Romano saying the Forest manager simply favours the other players in his squad more.

Santos looks an exciting young talent and one imagines Chelsea won’t struggle to find other clubs who’d be willing to sign him on loan in January and give him more of a chance to play and develop his game.

Blues fans will then hope Santos can get his career back on track and perhaps find himself ready to compete for a place in Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team next season.

Discussing the Santos situation, Romano said: “Another young Brazilian midfielder that Chelsea now have to think about is Andrey Santos, as they’ve decided to recall him from his loan at Nottingham Forest this January.

“The 19-year-old has not been playing for Forest, and Chelsea are not happy with the situation, so it’s an easy decision for them. The priority will be to loan him out again once he returns.

“It’s a strange saga and I don’t have details about why Santos didn’t play more for Forest – Steve Cooper simply trusts other players more than Andrey, and now Chelsea want him to end the loan and come back.”