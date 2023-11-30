Club chief tells Chelsea they’ll have to “pay a lot of money” for transfer of “insanely exciting player”

FC Copenhagen sporting director Peter Christiansen has sent a clear message to Chelsea and any other potential transfer suitors for Roony Bardghji.

The 18-year-old winger has really caught the eye this season, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe with his displays in the Champions League, including in big games against Manchester United.

Sport Witness cite a number of different sources that have linked Bardghji with Chelsea in recent times, but they also translate quotes from Christiansen that warn this exciting talent won’t be leaving the Danish giants on the cheap.

Chelsea have shown they’re ready to splash the cash and invest in some of the most exciting young players in world football, with the Blues signing the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

Bardghji looks like another player who’d fit that profile, though one imagines there’ll also be other top clubs starting to notice the Sweden Under-21 international.

Meanwhile, Christiansen has made it clear just how valuable the youngster is to him, describing him as an “insanely exciting player”, whilst warning CFC and others: “The clubs that want Roony have to pay a lot of money, or he will stay for a couple of years at FC Copenhagen.”