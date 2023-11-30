Crystal Palace eyeing 50-year-old boss as imminent Hodgson replacement

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering parting ways with Roy Hodgson.

The Eagles are enduring a torrid run of form which has seen them lose four of their last five Premier League games.

Currently sitting 13th in the table on just 15 points after 13 matches, failure to improve their performances looks certain to see the Eagles dragged into a relegation battle.

And in an effort to guard against that, according to recent reports, the club’s hierarchy have earmarked former Leicester City and current Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers as a potential replacement for 76-year-old Hodgson.

Hodgson’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, so a move for Rodgers now will depend on Steve Parish’s willingness to allow the veteran to see out his deal.