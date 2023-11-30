Arsenal may have to pay €100m to clinch forward transfer from Euro giants

Arsenal may have to pay as much as €100million to get Dusan Vlahovic out of Juventus in the January transfer window, according to journalist Niccolo Ceccarini.

As quoted and translated by Sport Witness, Ceccarini has spoken to an Italian radio station about various pieces of transfer news to watch at Juventus this winter, with Vlahovic among the names to come up.

Vlahovic has had a mixed spell at Juve, with many fans likely to feel he hasn’t really lived up to expectations, though he still has a respectable record of 28 goals in 74 appearances since arriving in Turin, and, at the age of just 23, surely still has his best years ahead of him.

The Serbia international looked hugely impressive during his time at former club Fiorentina, and one imagines he could do a job for Arsenal at the moment.

The Gunners have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as options to lead the line, but it’s debatable if either player is ever really going to be the 25-goal-a-season striker they’d ideally like.

Given how prolific Erling Haaland has been for reigning treble winners Manchester City, this is surely something Arsenal need to do a bit better on if they are to emerge as more serious contenders for these trophies.

Arsenal probably wouldn’t view Vlahovic as a €100m player at the moment, though, so it will be interesting to see if this turns into anything more concrete or if they decide to pursue other targets.