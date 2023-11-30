According to Ekrem Konur, Benfica are moving forward with the signing of 17-year-old Gianluca Prestrianni.

The journalist stated back in March that Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid were all monitoring the winger. But now it appears that the Portuguese giants have won the race for his sought-after signature.

At just 17 years old, Gianluca Prestianni has emerged as a standout talent at Velez Sarsfield under the guidance of former Peru manager Ricardo Gareca. Following in the footsteps of other Argentine prospects like Thiago Almada and Maximo Perrone, Prestianni is poised to be the next young talent seeking a move away from Estadio Jose Amalfitani.

Known for his nimble footwork and agility, Prestianni operates as a tricky winger who utilises his low center of gravity to outmaneuver opponents. Drawing early comparisons to the legendary Lionel Messi, this is indeed high praise for someone of Prestianni’s age.

Prestianni excels at finding pockets of space between defenders, seizing the ball, and showcasing his dribbling prowess to advance into threatening areas. His ability to navigate through multiple defenders and drive the team forward with agility and balance stands out as one of his key strengths.

However, with the lofty comparisons to Lionel Messi, Prestianni may encounter significant pressure at a young age, a common challenge faced by players likened to football greats.