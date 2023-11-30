Everton plotting January move for Aston Villa midfielder

Aston Villa FC Everton FC
Posted by

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Leander Dendoncker in the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Toffees are keen to bolster their midfielder with a new defensive player despite their recent Financial Fair Play points deduction.

Sean Dyche is thought to be a big fan of the Belgian, who has fallen way down in Unai Emery’s pecking order despite only joining Aston Villa from Wolves 18 months ago.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal’s epic rout of Lens sets multiple records
Exclusive: Player who starred vs Man City dreams of Premier League transfer, says expert
Opinion: Barcelona’s great hope Ansu Fati is finished at the highest level

Having failed to start in any Premier League games so far this season, it is clear Dendoncker, 28, is approaching the end of his time at Villa Park, so a mid-season switch to Merseyside seems like an outcome that could suit all parties.

And valued at less than £20 million (TM), the 28-year-old is not only a player who is available for transfer but he wouldn’t cost a huge fee — something the Toffees will need to guard against given the fact they’ve just received the biggest points deduction in Premier League history for repeated failure to remain within the league’s allowed profit and loss margins.

During his time at Aston Villa, Dendoncker, who has two-and-a-half-years left on his contract, has failed to score or register an assist in 29 appearances in all competitions.

More Stories Leander Dendoncker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.