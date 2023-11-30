Everton are reportedly interested in signing Leander Dendoncker in the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Toffees are keen to bolster their midfielder with a new defensive player despite their recent Financial Fair Play points deduction.

Sean Dyche is thought to be a big fan of the Belgian, who has fallen way down in Unai Emery’s pecking order despite only joining Aston Villa from Wolves 18 months ago.

Having failed to start in any Premier League games so far this season, it is clear Dendoncker, 28, is approaching the end of his time at Villa Park, so a mid-season switch to Merseyside seems like an outcome that could suit all parties.

And valued at less than £20 million (TM), the 28-year-old is not only a player who is available for transfer but he wouldn’t cost a huge fee — something the Toffees will need to guard against given the fact they’ve just received the biggest points deduction in Premier League history for repeated failure to remain within the league’s allowed profit and loss margins.

During his time at Aston Villa, Dendoncker, who has two-and-a-half-years left on his contract, has failed to score or register an assist in 29 appearances in all competitions.