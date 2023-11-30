“I’d be shocked if they don’t win” – Paul Merson makes bold Manchester United prediction ahead of Newcastle clash

Paul Merson has made his prediction for Manchester United’s crucial clash with Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

Currently, the most in-form team in the league, Erik ten Hag will be hoping that his side can carry the momentum from their win at Goodison into this weekend.

However, Newcastle will also be coming into this game with high confidence after their 4-1 hammering of Chelsea last Saturday.

But although they both are coming off impressive league wins, their form in Europe has been a completely different matter.

The two sides currently sit bottom and tied bottom of their Champions League groups after drawing their respective games midweek.

With anything both a win in their next two games set to knock both sides out, attention will turn to their Premier League campaigns.

One point is all that separates the two teams with Sky Sports pundit, Merson, claiming that he would be shocked if Eddie Howe’s side didn’t leapfrog the Red Devils in the table.

“I don’t see Manchester United toughing it out against Newcastle United.” He said in an interview with SportsKeeda.

“Manchester United are more ruthless than Chelsea but the Magpies were excellent last weekend and I’d be shocked if they don’t win this week.”